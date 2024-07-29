National

Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed In Blast In Baramulla's Sopore

Jammu & Kashmir: The four people were killed in a blast in north Kashmir's Sopore area of Baramulla.

Four persons were reportedly killed in a blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramullla district on Monday, officials said. The blast took place in north Kashmir's Sopore area, they added.
According to PTI news agency, the blast occurred inside the shop of a scrap dealer at Sher Colony in Sopore town of the district.

The report said some people were unloading scrap from a truck when the incident occurred.

It added while two persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries later, they said, adding the deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Nadroo (40), Aazim Ashraf Mir (20), Aadil Rashid Bhat (23) and Mohammad Azhar (25).

All the victims were residents of Sher Colony Sopore, it mentioned.

However, the exact nature and cause of the explosion was not immediately known, it said.

A team of forensic experts has been rushed to the site, the report added.

