Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jammu and Kashmir: Bank Robbery Case Solved In 24 Hours; Rs 1.53 Crore Recovered, 1 Held

Branch Manager of HDFC Bank in Kathua, filed a complaint with the police alleging that two unidentified persons entered the bank branch from a terrace door, tied the security guard and stole money.

Jammu and Kashmir: Bank Robbery Case Solved In 24 Hours; Rs 1.53 Crore Recovered, 1 Held
Jammu and Kashmir: Bank Robbery Case Solved In 24 Hours; Rs 1.53 Crore Recovered, 1 Held

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 8:07 pm

A man was arrested and over Rs 1.53 crore stolen from a bank was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, police said.  Another accused in the case is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him, they said. "We have cracked a bank robbery case by arresting one accused and recovered stolen cash of Rs 1,53,86,290 within 24 hours," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, R C Kotwal told reporters.  Ashok Kumar, Branch Manager of HDFC Bank in Kathua, filed a complaint with the police alleging that two unidentified persons entered the bank branch from a terrace door, tied the security guard and stole money, he said.

3Approximately, Rs 1,65,00,000 was missing from the branch, Kotwal said.  A case was registered and investigation set into motion, he said.  A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Additional SP of Kathua Suresh Kumar Chib was constituted, the SSP said. The team succeeded in arresting one person, identified as Jagandeep Singh, from Kathua, he said. During questioning, he disclosed the location where the stolen cash was stashed as well as the name of another accused namely Sukhvinder Singh of Kathua, the SSP said.

Related stories

Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Pulwama Encounter

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Likely By Year End: Rajnath Singh

Need Strong Action To Destroy Terror Eco-system In Jammu and Kashmir : Lieutenant Governor

 In the presence of Executive Magistrate Tehsildar Bikram Kumar and HDFC Bank Manager Kumar, Jagandeep Singh confessed his involvement in the robbery and on his disclosure the police team recovered Rs 1,36,87,250 from his residence and Rs 16,99,040 from the residence of another accused Sukhvinder Singh, he said. "The search for Sukhvinder Singh is on," Kotwal said. The case was solved within 24 hours by the police, he said, adding the involvement of the accused in other cases cannot be ruled out. 


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Bank Robbery Case Jammu And Kashmir Kathua District Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) R C Kotwal HDFC Bank Suresh Kumar Chib Jagandeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613