Muslim girl students from a government senior secondary school held a protest outside the Subhash Chowk police station, in Jaipur, demanding action against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya. The protest was sparked by the MLA objecting to the girls wearing hijab during a school event.
Jaipur: Muslim Schoolgirls Stage Protest Against BJP MLA's Hijab Remarks
During the annual function attended by Acharya, the girls were informed that hijab was not allowed. The BJP legislator questioned the appropriateness of hijabs and inquired about the possibility of two different dress codes for such events. The protesting girls expressed their demand for an apology from Acharya and requested an FIR to be filed against him.
Congress MLA Rafeek Khan attempted to address the issue in the Rajasthan Assembly, but his statement was not allowed by the Speaker and was expunged from the proceedings.
Acharya, representing the Hawa Mahal constituency, explained that he had inquired about the dress code rules from the school principal. He pointed out the presence of two different dress codes, with some girls wearing hijab or burqa during the school program.
The BJP MLA emphasized that he did not intervene in Madrasas and respects their dress code rules, stating, "They have their rules."
Assistant Police Commissioner Dr Hemant Jakhar confirmed that the girl students and their families protested outside the police station, demanding an apology from the MLA and filing a complaint against his statement.