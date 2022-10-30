Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
J&K: Successive Landslides Kill 4, Injure 6 In Kishtwar Near Ratle Hydro Project

As an operation team comprising six people rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris, another landslide hit the area, burying more people.

Two landslides struck Kishtwar, J&K
Updated: 30 Oct 2022 8:42 am

Four people, including a policeman, were killed and six injured after landslides struck near the under-construction Ratle power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said. An operation to find and rescue survivors trapped under the debris has concluded, they said.

Labourers were working on the construction of a link road near the Ratle power project site and a JCB machine was digging when a big boulder rolled down, trapping the workers, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Devansh Yadav told PTI.

Second landslide 

As an operation team comprising six people rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris, another landslide hit the area, burying more people, the officials said.

Yadav said a rescue operation was launched immediately and six people, including an assistant sub-inspector of police, were pulled out from the debris and taken to the hospital.

Four people, including a policeman and the JCB operator, were killed in the incident. The JCB operator was identified as Manoj Kumar, he said. Earlier, Yadav had said five people were trapped under the debris.

Of the six injured, the officials said, three were rushed to the Government Medical College in Doda, two to the Thathri hospital and one was sent to Jammu.

Jitendra Singh, Union minister and MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, said he spoke to Yadav after receiving a report on the landslide at the Ratle power project site.

"The JCB driver unfortunately died on the spot," he said. "Further assistance, as required, (is) being provided. I am in constant touch with the district administration," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in the incident. "Deeply anguished by mishap at Drabshalla-Ratle hydroelectric project. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for early recovery of injured," he said. The district administration has been directed to provide all necessary assistance, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

National Landslide Kishtwar District Jammu Kashmir Jammu And Kashmir Natural Disaster Death Toll
