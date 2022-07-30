Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants In Baramulla

According to a police official, a search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.  

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 7:42 am

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.  

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.  

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.  

There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said. 

"#Encounter has started at Wanigam Bala area of #Baramulla district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice", Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

