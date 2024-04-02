National

J-K Admin Announces Holiday On Poll Dates In 5 Lok Sabha Constituencies

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the government has notified the holidays under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
J&K announces public holiday on poll dates
info_icon

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced public holiday on poll dates in the union territory's five parliamentary constituencies.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the government has notified the holidays under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to the order, April 19 will be a holiday in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, April 26 in Jammu constituency, May 7 in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, May 13 in Srinagar constituency and May 20 in Baramulla constituency.

The order said a person who is a resident of a constituency and registered as an elector employed in any business, trade, industrial undertakings or any other establishment and casual workers will be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on polling day.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Polls: EC, Centre Get SC Notice Seeking Responses On Complete Count Of VVPAT Slips | Details
  2. Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals
  3. Sports World LIVE: Inter Milan Stretch Lead At Top In Serie A
  4. Election News LIVE: Happy To Be In BJP, Says Maneka Gandhi Days After Son Varun Denied Ticket; Cong Manifesto Out On April 5
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?
  6. Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their First Child, Contrary To Rumours
  7. World Autism Awareness Day: From 'Rain Man' To ‘Asperger’s Are Us’, Here Are 5 Movies That Shed Light On This Spectrum
  8. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of The Action Superstar