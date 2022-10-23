Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Israeli President Herzog Extends Diwali Greetings To Indian Counterpart

President Issac Herzog expressed Diwali greetings to their Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and his Indian friends on Sunday.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 7:36 pm

Israeli President Issac Herzog on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Indian friends, saying he wished for the triumph of light over darkness.

Diwali or Deepavali is a festival that marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.

“To H.E President Murmu, @rashtrapatibhvn, and our dear Indian friends, I wish you all a very #HappyDiwali on behalf of the people of Israel,” Herzog tweeted.

“May the coming year bring you happiness and prosperity, and may light continue to triumph over darkness,” he tweeted in both English and Hindi languages.

Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon also extended Diwali greetings to Indians.

“Happy and joyous #Diwali2022 to all our friends. May your light always glitter strong,” he tweeted.

“Wishing you and your family health, happiness, and prosperity,” he added.

