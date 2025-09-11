Israeli Minister Smotrich’s Recent Visit To India Raises Questions

- Smotrich, a hardliner who does not believe in a two-state solution for Palestine, is at the forefront of the move to expand Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

- His outrageous rhetoric against Palestinians, his constant push for more and more Palestinian land, has led to countries like the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway to slap sanctions against the finance minister.

- The Netherlands has banned his entry, citing his support for ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Spain is the latest country to ban Smotrich’s entry. It also announced an arms embargo against Israel.