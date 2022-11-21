Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

International Flyers Do Not Need To Fill Up Self Declaration Forms On Air Suvidha Portal

Under the revised guidelines of the health ministry, the submission of self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal stands discontinued, the aviation ministry said.

These little secrets will help you know the functioning of the flights better
These little secrets will help you know the functioning of the flights better Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 9:38 pm

The self-declaration forms for Covid-19 vaccination that was necessary for incoming international flyers coming to India would no longer be required on the Air Suvidha portal, the government said. The decision will come into effect from midnight.

On Monday, the Civil Aviation Ministry released a notice stating, "In the light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals."

Under the revised guidelines of the health ministry, the submission of self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal stands discontinued, the aviation ministry said. It, however, added a statutory warning: The rule could be reviewed if needed in view of the Covid situation.

However, the Ministry said that it was preferred that the passengers be fully vaccinated. It was also preferable that all precautionary measures for Covid -- including the use of masks and social distancing at airports -- be continued.

Tags

National International Flyers Ministry Of Civil Aviation Air Suvidha Portal Airports COVID-19 Flight Services
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released