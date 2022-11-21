International Flyers Do Not Need To Fill Up Self Declaration Forms On Air Suvidha Portal

The self-declaration forms for Covid-19 vaccination that was necessary for incoming international flyers coming to India would no longer be required on the Air Suvidha portal, the government said. The decision will come into effect from midnight.

On Monday, the Civil Aviation Ministry released a notice stating, "In the light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals."

Under the revised guidelines of the health ministry, the submission of self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal stands discontinued, the aviation ministry said. It, however, added a statutory warning: The rule could be reviewed if needed in view of the Covid situation.

However, the Ministry said that it was preferred that the passengers be fully vaccinated. It was also preferable that all precautionary measures for Covid -- including the use of masks and social distancing at airports -- be continued.