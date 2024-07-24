National

INS Brahmaputra Fire: Body Of Missing Sailor Found; Efforts Underway To Fix Warhship

As per confirmation from Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal, the body has been recovered and the Indian Navy stands "resolutely with the bereaved family in this hour of grief".

INS Brahmaputra
INS Brahmaputra Fire: Body Of Missing Sailor Found; Efforts Underway To Fix Warhship | Photo: X/@ANI
info_icon

Days after the fire on Navy warship INS Brahmaputra, the body of the missing sailor has been recovered. As per Naval officials, the body has Leading Seaman Sitendra Singh has been recovered after days of diving operations.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and all personnel of the Indian Navy extend their deepest condolences to the family of Singh, added Commander Madhwal.

On July 21, a major fire broke out on INS Brahmaputra, causing the ship to fall on its side.

As per the official statement from the Indian Navy, the fire was brought under control by the ship's crew and assistance from firefighters in Mumbai but the ship suffered "listing to its port side".

Indian Navy frigate INS Brahmaputra after tilting to one side (port side) inside naval dockyard in Mumbai - X/ANI
INS Brahmaputra Fire: Naval Ship Tilts After Blaze; Can Be Made Upright Again, Says Navy Vice Chief

BY Outlook Web Desk

Officials have further stated that a probe into the cause of the fire is underway. While the ship has not been brought upright, the Navy has stated that the work to fix the warship is underway.

Efforts are underway to make the ship sailworthy and combat-worthy once again. A similar incident took place onboard INS Betwa in 2016.

INS Betwa suffered greater damage after it tipped over to one side while undocking in Mumba. However,it has been successfully salvaged by specialists since then.

