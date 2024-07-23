INS Brahmaputra Fire: Naval Ship Tilts After Blaze; Can Be Made Upright Again, Says Navy Vice Chief

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Brahmaputra, which has tilted on its side after a massive fire broke out onboard on July 21, can be made upright again, the Vice Chief of the Indian Navy Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said on Tuesday, adding that an assessment of the damage will be done.
Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said the sailor who went missing after the fire on Sunday was seen walking out of the ship, and a search is on to trace him.
The Navy had, in a release, said a fire broke out on board the multi-role frigate on the evening of July 21 while it was undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard Mumbai.
The blaze was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the help of firefighters from the dockyard and other vessels in the harbour by Monday morning, the release said.
The ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side), and despite all efforts, it could not be brought to the upright position, it stated.
"It is a sad incident, but the Navy will enquire into it. Whatever corrective measures need to be taken will certainly be taken," news agency PTI quoted Vice Admiral Swaminathan as saying at Vasco in South Goa.
He said the ship's stability was impacted by the huge quantity of water that was used to douse the fire, adding that the ship eventually tilted to one side and is resting on the jetty.
"The ship can very well be made upright once the water is pumped out, and we can do a damage assessment," he said.
Asked about the sailor who went missing after the incident, the vice admiral said, "We don't know where the sailor is. He was seen coming out of the ship. A search is on to trace him."