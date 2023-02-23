INLD's Abhay Chautala Moves HC Against Suspension From Haryana Assembly

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court against an order of the Haryana assembly speaker barring him from attending House proceedings for two days for alleged unparliamentary behaviour.The senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader has contended that the speaker did not follow the due procedure of bringing a motion regarding his suspension.



Chautala's counsel said thus the speaker has not acted in accordance with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Haryana assembly.He said the high court has accepted the plea and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday."The suspension is malafide, arbitrary and done in an unconstitutional manner and we have challenged it," Chautala's counsel Sandeep Goyat said.



The INLD leader had on Tuesday entered into an argument after his calling attention notice was deferred and had used some words to which the speaker took strong objection and said he was casting aspersions on the Chair."Abhay Singh Chautala you leave the House," Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told the legislator, adding such unparliamentary behaviour "is not tolerable".



"I name you, you leave the House," the Speaker had said.After Chautala left the House, the speaker said the INLD member has been named for two days during which he will not be permitted to attend the assembly proceedings, till Wednesday."As per Rule 104-A and 104-B, the speaker cannot pass the order of suspension for more than the remainder of the day of the session and cannot pass the same without bringing the motion on the floor of the House," the petition said.



Chautala will also face the House Committee of Privileges over allegations made during an exchange of words with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the assembly on Tuesday.Slamming his younger brother, Dushyant Chautala's father and JJP party chief Ajay Singh Chautala on Wednesday said, "Abhay Singh uses such language to stay in the news. He doesn't have any other work". Speaking to reporters during his visit to Kurukshetra and Kaithal, Ajay Chautala said it was because of his unparliamentary behaviour, Abhay Chautala was named by the Speaker.