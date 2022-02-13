Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Infant Among 22 Covid Deaths In Odisha; Daily Positivity Rate Below 2%

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 8:33 pm

Twenty-two more coronavirus patients, including an infant, have died in Odisha and, 1,148 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said on Sunday.
                 

The daily positivity rate was 1.82 per cent, the first time it fell below the threshold of 2 per cent since January 5. The infections are the lowest since 680 cases on January 4. The state had logged 1,539 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths on Friday.
                 

A four-month-old girl in the Ganjam district and eight patients in Balasore were among the new fatalities. The toll mounted to 8,884 and, these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit.
                 

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data. Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of cases with 153 infections, while 244 children were among those newly infected in the state.
                 

There are 12,330 active COVID-19 cases, including 2,355 in Khurda, which is in the yellow zone. As many as 63,037 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.
                 

The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,77,262, including 12,55,995 recoveries as 2,081 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, it added. 

With PTI inputs.

