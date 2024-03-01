National

'Sovereign Decision': MEA On Denying Entry To Indian-Origin Writer Nitasha Kaul

Nitasha Kaul last week was sent back to London from Bengaluru airport where she had landed to participate in an event organised by the Karnataka government.

Outlook Web Desk
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Kashmiri Pandit Professor Nitasha Kaul Denied Entry To India | Photo: Nitasha Kaul/X
Days after UK-based Indian-origin author Nitasha Kaul was not allowed to enter Bengaluru, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said entry of foreign nationals into the country is a "sovereign decision".

Nitasha Kaul posted on X on Sunday and said she has been "denied entry" to India for "speaking on democratic and constitutional values."

"Denied entry to #India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of #Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry," Kaul had posted on X.

At the weekly press briefing on Thursday, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This particular UK national came to India on February 22. As you know, entry of foreign nationals into our country is a sovereign decision."

Randhir Jaiswal was replying to a question.

Asked about comments by a police official in Haryana's Ambala that the process to cancel passports and visas of "rowdies" involved in breaking barricades will be initiated, Jaiswal did not give a direct reply.

"All passport or visa matters are governed by certain rules, laws and guidelines that we have and if any issue arises on account of that, will be considered as per those laws, rules and regulations," he said.

The police official reportedly made the remarks referring to the elements causing law and order situation during the recent farmers' agitation.

Ministry Of External Affairs

