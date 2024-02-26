Kashmiri Pandit Professor Nitasha Kaul Denied Entry To India: Who Is She

Nitasha Kaul, a professor of Indian origin at the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom, claimed on social media platform X that she was denied entry by immigration officials upon her arrival at Bengaluru airport and subsequently deported.

Kaul, who had been invited by the Karnataka Government to attend an event, was unable to participate after being denied entry.

The event, titled the ‘Constitution and National Unity Convention,’ was scheduled for February 24 and 25 in Bengaluru and organised by the state’s Social Welfare Department.

