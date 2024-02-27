Why Was Indian-Origin UK Professor Nitasha Kaul Denied Entry Into India?

Professor Kaul said the last time she left India was at the start of February and she had never encountered anything like this. “This was the only time I was invited to India officially by a state government and this has resulted in all this,” she added.

She said she is hopeful of returning to India. “Why would not I be hopeful of returning to India? This is completely unjustified and wrong.”

“All my work is public and has been. I am a fully transparent individual, who takes the public part of public intellectual very seriously.”

“It is highly condemnable that the kind of hate, vitriol and threat leashed against me online which is playing there for all to see, is deeply misogynist, sexualised, slanderous and libellous in terms of all sorts of allegations against me like being pro-Pakistani, working for the ISI and all that. It is all rubbish. It is something that the government should think about, Indians should think about that voices in the public sphere that are independent, that are not pursuing any agendas, how are treated and how they are threatened.” “This kind of thing is not new but it keeps accelerating all the time and the wish of harm and explicit thing like harming with bullets is completely and utterly condemnable. It is something that should worry people of Indian origin and people everywhere.”