Indian Ambassadors To 15 Nations Call On UP CM, Gave Suggestions For State's Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Indian ambassadors to 15 countries who shared their experiences with him and also gave suggestions for the state's development, an official said.

Among those who met Adityanath included Indian ambassadors to Ireland, Poland, Geneva, Jordan, Bhutan, Nepal, Bahrain, South Korea, Portugal, New Zealand, and Mexico, an official spokesperson said.

The senior diplomats came to the capital after observing the efforts being made by the state government for the overall development of the eight 'aspirational' districts which were seen as backward in the race for development, and shared their experiences while giving their suggestions to the chief minister, he said.

The ambassadors described the experiences of their visit to the aspirational districts of Bahraich and Fatehpur as unforgettable, he said. They also praised the state government for strengthening law and order, investment-friendly atmosphere, and ease of doing business in the state, he said.

Adityanath on the occasion said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'triple T'- Trade, Technology, and Tourism is being followed in the state. The chief minister sought their support for the skill development of unskilled Indian laborers working in southeast Asia, the Gulf, and other countries.

The chief minister said planned work was being done on all parameters of development in 8 aspirational districts of Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Bahraich, and Shravasti identified by the NITI Aayog.

He also told the ambassadors about the 'One district one product' scheme, which helped the state in increasing its export from Rs 88 thousand crores to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the past five years.

About the proposed new industrial project in the state, the chief minister said the government is taking forward sector-based projects like Plastic Park, Toy Park, Film City, Logistic Park, Mega Leather Park, and Medical Device Park.



"It can be a good opportunity for investors. The cooperation of the ambassadors is expected in this regard," he said. The CM said that the state is organising the UP Global Investor Summit between February 10-12, 2023 which will help make the state a one trillion dollar economy.

(With PTI Inputs)