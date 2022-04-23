Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Will Not Hesitate To Cross Border If Terrorist Target Country From Outside: Rajnath Singh

"The tension that India experiences on western frontier does not exist along eastern boundary as Bangladesh is a friendly country," said the Defence Minister.

India Will Not Hesitate To Cross Border If Terrorist Target Country From Outside: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 5:08 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that India would not hesitate to act against terrorists who target the country from across the border.

Speaking at a programme, where Assam-based veterans of 1971 India-Pakistan War were felicitated, Singh said the government was working to wipe out terrorism from the country.

"India has been successful in giving out the message that terrorism will be strongly dealt with. We will not hesitate to cross borders if the country is targeted from outside," he maintained.

Related stories

Five Members Of Liquor Mafia Surrender In UP After Getting ‘Inspired’ By Yogi Adityanath

UP: 129 People Test Positive For Hepatitis C In Sambhal Village

Amit Shah Arrives In Bihar, To Attend Function Honouring Freedom Fighter

Singh also said that the eastern boundary of the country is currently experiencing more peace and stability compared to the western frontier, with Bangladesh being a friendly neighbour.

"The tension that India experiences on western frontier does not exist along eastern boundary as Bangladesh is a friendly country," he noted.

"The problem of infiltration has almost ended. There is peace and stability at the border (in the eastern frontier) now," the minister said.

On the recent withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from different parts of northeast, the defence minister stated that the government did so whenever the situation in a place improved.

Maintaining that there was a "public misconception" that the Army always wanted AFSPA to remain in force, Singh added, "It is the situation that is responsible for imposition of AFSPA, not the Army." 

Tags

National Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act Terrorists Cross-border Terrorism Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Border Security Terror Alert Border Dispute
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court