Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Records 3,205 New Covid Cases, Reports 31 Deaths In 24 Hours

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent. 

India Records 3,205 New Covid Cases, Reports 31 Deaths In 24 Hours
India's Covid cases have crossed over 3,000. Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 May 2022 10:10 am

India reported 3,205 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday. 

The data released at 8 am also showed that 31 fatalities were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the overall death toll to 5,23,920. 

An increase of 372 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stand at 19,509, according to the data.  

Related stories

Puducherry Reports 4 New Coronavirus Cases

Recombinant Coronavirus Variants In India Very Few, Don't Affect Severity: INSACOG

Nagaland Turns Coronavirus-Free, Active Case Count Hits Zero

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.76 per cent, the ministry said. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,44,689, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.  

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.48 crore. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Tags

National COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Cases Covid-19 Cases Coronavirus Infections Health Report No Deaths Reported Fresh Covid Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arun Lal Gets Married Again - Who Is Bulbul Saha?

Arun Lal Gets Married Again - Who Is Bulbul Saha?

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood