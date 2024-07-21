India News LIVE: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' In NEET Paper Leak Case; Bangladesh Protests Continue

NEET paper leak case hearing Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

India News LIVE July 21: Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog. We bring you real-time updates, right to the minute, from across the world, of news that matters to you the most. Central Bureau of Investigation arrested 'mastermind' (a B.Tech graduate) and two MBBS students who acted as 'solvers' in the NEET paper leak case on Saturday. The NTA also declared the NEET-UG 2024 results yesterday following the Supreme Court order. In other news, violence-stricken Bangladesh witnessed several deaths and injuries due to the Anti-Quota Movement led by students in the country amid strict curfew. The Israeli military on Saturday said that it has struck "military targets" of Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to the drone attack on Israel's Tel Aviv.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jul 2024, 07:32:15 am IST Latest News LIVE: Sharad Pawar Urges Unity To Make Maharashtra Destination For Trade & Industry NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday appealed to the people to unite and make Maharashtra a "premier destination" for trade and industry. Speaking at a party rally in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, he recalled how this area on the outskirts of Pune city emerged as an industrial hub due to the initiative taken by late Y B Chavan, the first chief minister of the state. Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October this year. Pimpri-Chinchwad grew as an automobile hub and then Hinjewadi, Chakan and other areas in the Pune district emerged as IT centres, Pawar noted.

21 Jul 2024, 07:32:15 am IST World News LIVE: Israeli Military Says It Struck Several Houthi Targets In Yemen In Response To Attacks The Israeli army said on Saturday it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day. The Israeli strikes appeared to be the first on Yemeni soil since the Israel-Hamas war began in October. A number of “military targets” were hit in the western port city of Hodeidah, a Houthi stronghold, the Israeli army said, adding that its attack was “in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the state of Israel in recent months”. The drone attack by Houthi rebels killed one person in the centre of Tel Aviv and wounded at least 10 others near the United States Embassy early Friday.

21 Jul 2024, 07:26:20 am IST India News LIVE: Army Chief Assures LG Of Strategic Approach To Tackle Terror In Jammu Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday assured Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha that the armed forces and security agencies will work with a "synergetic approach" to tackle growing terror activities in the Jammu region, and maintain peace and stability. The assurance came as they chaired back-to-back high-level joint security review meetings here, amid concern over rising number of terror incidents and cross-border infiltration. The meeting at the Raj Bhawan and the police headquarters were also attended by the director generals of the BSF, CRPF, J&K Police, the heads of intelligence agencies and other senior security officials, the officials said.

21 Jul 2024, 07:25:00 am IST India News LIVE: Nipah Infection Confirmed In 14-Year-Old Boy In Kerala Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday confirmed Nipah infection in a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram district. George, who met the media here, said the Pune NIV (National Institute of Virology) had confirmed the infection in the boy, who is currently under treatment at a private hospital. "He will be shifted to the government medical college at Kozhikode. The contact tracing has begun. High-risk contacts have already been isolated and their samples have been sent for testing," George said. The child is under treatment and is on a ventilator, George added. The minister said the epicentre was Pandikkad in the district and that precautionary measures have already been initiated. - PTI

21 Jul 2024, 07:23:21 am IST World News LIVE: 1000 Indian Students Returned From Troubled Bangladesh So Far Nearly 1,000 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points or by flight, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday as the neighbouring country continued to reel under deadly clashes that reportedly left over 90 people dead. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the MEA is fully focused on ensuring safety and well being of the Indians in Bangladesh. The MEA said the Indian High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with more than 4,000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing necessary assistance. Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request, it said.

21 Jul 2024, 07:20:24 am IST India News LIVE: CBI Arrests 3 Including One Of The 'Masterminds' In NEET-UG Paper Leak Case The CBI Saturday arrested an NIT-Jamshedpur B.Tech graduate, one of the masterminds, in the NEET-UG paper leak case and two MBBS students who allegedly solved the exam papers for money, officials said. One of the arrested Sashikant Paswan alias Sashi alias Pasu, a B.Tech (Electrical) passout from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur -- was acting in tandem with Kumar and Rockey, who was also arrested earlier. The officials said that the two MBBS students arrested on Saturday -- Kumar Mangalam Bishnoi (2nd year) and Deepender Sharma (1st year) -- are from a medical school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and they solved the exam papers stolen by Pankaj Kumar, an engineer, from an National Testing Agency trunk in Hazaribagh. The two "solvers" were present in Hazaribagh on May 5, the date the NEET-UG examination was conducted across the country.