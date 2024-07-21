National

India News LIVE: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' In NEET Paper Leak Case; Bangladesh Protests Continue

India News LIVE July 21: Central Bureau of Investigation arrested 'mastermind' (a B.Tech graduate) and two MBBS students who acted as 'solvers' in the NEET paper leak case on Saturday. The NTA also declared the NEET-UG 2024 results yesterday following the Supreme Court order. In other news, violence-stricken Bangladesh witnessed several deaths and injuries due to the Anti-Quota Movement led by students in the country amid strict curfew. The Israeli military on Saturday said that it has struck "military targets" of Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to the drone attack on Israel's Tel Aviv.

O
Outlook Web Desk
21 July 2024
21 July 2024
NEET paper leak case hearing Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
India News LIVE July 21: Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog. We bring you real-time updates, right to the minute, from across the world, of news that matters to you the most. Central Bureau of Investigation arrested 'mastermind' (a B.Tech graduate) and two MBBS students who acted as 'solvers' in the NEET paper leak case on Saturday. The NTA also declared the NEET-UG 2024 results yesterday following the Supreme Court order. In other news, violence-stricken Bangladesh witnessed several deaths and injuries due to the Anti-Quota Movement led by students in the country amid strict curfew. The Israeli military on Saturday said that it has struck "military targets" of Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to the drone attack on Israel's Tel Aviv.
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News LIVE: Sharad Pawar Urges Unity To Make Maharashtra Destination For Trade & Industry

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday appealed to the people to unite and make Maharashtra a "premier destination" for trade and industry.

Speaking at a party rally in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, he recalled how this area on the outskirts of Pune city emerged as an industrial hub due to the initiative taken by late Y B Chavan, the first chief minister of the state.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October this year.

Pimpri-Chinchwad grew as an automobile hub and then Hinjewadi, Chakan and other areas in the Pune district emerged as IT centres, Pawar noted.

World News LIVE: Israeli Military Says It Struck Several Houthi Targets In Yemen In Response To Attacks

The Israeli army said on Saturday it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day. The Israeli strikes appeared to be the first on Yemeni soil since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

A number of “military targets” were hit in the western port city of Hodeidah, a Houthi stronghold, the Israeli army said, adding that its attack was “in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the state of Israel in recent months”.

The drone attack by Houthi rebels killed one person in the centre of Tel Aviv and wounded at least 10 others near the United States Embassy early Friday.

India News LIVE: Army Chief Assures LG Of Strategic Approach To Tackle Terror In Jammu

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday assured Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha that the armed forces and security agencies will work with a "synergetic approach" to tackle growing terror activities in the Jammu region, and maintain peace and stability.

The assurance came as they chaired back-to-back high-level joint security review meetings here, amid concern over rising number of terror incidents and cross-border infiltration.

The meeting at the Raj Bhawan and the police headquarters were also attended by the director generals of the BSF, CRPF, J&K Police, the heads of intelligence agencies and other senior security officials, the officials said.

India News LIVE: Nipah Infection Confirmed In 14-Year-Old Boy In Kerala

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday confirmed Nipah infection in a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram district.

George, who met the media here, said the Pune NIV (National Institute of Virology) had confirmed the infection in the boy, who is currently under treatment at a private hospital.

"He will be shifted to the government medical college at Kozhikode. The contact tracing has begun. High-risk contacts have already been isolated and their samples have been sent for testing," George said.

The child is under treatment and is on a ventilator, George added.

The minister said the epicentre was Pandikkad in the district and that precautionary measures have already been initiated.

- PTI

World News LIVE: 1000 Indian Students Returned From Troubled Bangladesh So Far

Nearly 1,000 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points or by flight, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday as the neighbouring country continued to reel under deadly clashes that reportedly left over 90 people dead.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the MEA is fully focused on ensuring safety and well being of the Indians in Bangladesh.

The MEA said the Indian High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with more than 4,000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing necessary assistance.

Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request, it said.

India News LIVE: CBI Arrests 3 Including One Of The 'Masterminds' In NEET-UG Paper Leak Case

The CBI Saturday arrested an NIT-Jamshedpur B.Tech graduate, one of the masterminds, in the NEET-UG paper leak case and two MBBS students who allegedly solved the exam papers for money, officials said.

One of the arrested Sashikant Paswan alias Sashi alias Pasu, a B.Tech (Electrical) passout from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur -- was acting in tandem with Kumar and Rockey, who was also arrested earlier.

The officials said that the two MBBS students arrested on Saturday -- Kumar Mangalam Bishnoi (2nd year) and Deepender Sharma (1st year) -- are from a medical school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and they solved the exam papers stolen by Pankaj Kumar, an engineer, from an National Testing Agency trunk in Hazaribagh.

The two "solvers" were present in Hazaribagh on May 5, the date the NEET-UG examination was conducted across the country.

Top Stories From July 20

NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' NIT Graduate, 2 MBBS Students READ FULL STORY

No Candidate Scores Above 682 In Revised NEET-UG Result In Haryana Centre Under Scrutiny READ FULL STORY

Pune Police Recover Pistol Waved By IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Manorama In Viral Video READ FULL STORY

'Rs 1,000 Per Month, Free Electricity': Kejriwal's 5 Guarantees For Haryana READ FULL STORY

Shoot-On-Sight, Internet Blocked, Over 100 Dead: Top Points On Bangladesh Quota Protests READ FULL STORY

Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv READ FULL STORY

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs UAE, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Nepal Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs PAK-W Match
  3. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings, LPL 2024, Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. The Hundred Women's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. England Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3: ENG Recover From Nervy Start To Lead By 207 Runs
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  2. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  3. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
  4. Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Tottenham: Bissouma And Scarlett Seal Spurs Win
  5. Erik Ten Hag Moves On From Jordan Sancho Row As Winger Makes Man United Return
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  3. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  4. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  5. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' In NEET Paper Leak Case; Bangladesh Protests Continue
  2. Radhe Maa, The Lady In Red
  3. Kerala: Teenager Tests Positive For Nipah Virus, State Admn Gears For Outbreak Prevention | Details
  4. Jindal Group Executive Sent On Administrative Leave Over Molestation Allegations
  5. 14 Indians Lured Into Cybercrime Operations In Cambodia Rescued
Entertainment News
  1. A Guide To Godmen In Indian Cinema
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  4. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  5. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  2. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
  3. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  4. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  5. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate