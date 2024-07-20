International

Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv

Just a day before, a drone attack in Israel's Tel Aviv killed one person and injured at least 10 others near the United States Embassy.

Visuals from the airstrikes in Yemens Hodeidah
Visuals from the airstrikes in Yemen's Hodeidah | Photo: X/@SachaRoytman/@Ostrov_A
The Israeli military on Saturday said that it has struck "military targets" of Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to the drone attack on Israel's Tel Aviv.

According to Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV, the airstrikes took place in the coastal city of Hodeidah. Without giving any details, it said that the strikes on storage facilities for oil and diesel at the port and on the local electricity company have caused deaths and injuries.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the area of the Al Hudaydah Port in Yemen in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months," the Israeli Defence Forces said in a post on X.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam wrote on X that Yemen was being subjected to "blatant Israeli aggression" that targeted fuel storage facilities and power stations in the province.

Abdulsalam said that the attacks were aimed at increasing the "suffering of the people" and ensuring to "pressure Yemen into supporting Gaza". He added that these attacks would rather, only make Yemen's people and the armed forces more determined towards supporting Gaza.

This incident, notably, comes a day after the rebel Houthi group claimed responsibility for a drone attack in Tel Aviv, which left one person dead and injured at least 10 others near the United States Embassy.

Israeli military had said that they were reviewing the explosion and increasing air patrols after the incident, which according to its initial inquiry was caused by an "aerial target".

Yemen's Houthi rebels have been repeatedly launching drones and missiles towards Israel throughout the nine-month-long war in Gaza. Houthis actions come in support to the militant group of Hamas, which is engaged in conflict with Israel.

However, until Friday's aerial attack, all others were intercepted by Israel or Western allies with forces stationed in the region.

Israel had so far not made attack on the Houthi rebels, instead allowing its allies to take the lead as it focused its efforts on the war on Gaza and the ongoing fighting with Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Yemen Houthis Friday attack was seen as a major security breach by authorities in Israel. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant -- in a message to the Houthis -- had vowed that his country "will settle the score" with anyone who harms its security, Al Jazeera reported.

