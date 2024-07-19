International

Israel: 1 Person Dies Due To Air Attack In Tel Aviv; 10 More Injured

Israel's military said that they were reviewing the explosion and increasing air patrols after the incident, which its initial inquiries determined was caused by “an aerial target."

Air attack in Israels Tel Aviv
Air attack in Israel's Tel Aviv (Representational image) Photo: AP
info_icon

A large explosion rumbled through the streets of central Tel Aviv early Friday morning, raining down shards of shrapnel and injuring at least 10 people, first responders said.

It was not immediately clear how the strike evaded Israel's air defences or how Israel might respond.

Yemen's Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles toward Israel throughout the nine-month-long war in sympathy with Hamas. But until Friday, all were intercepted by either Israel or Western allies with forces stationed in the region.

The country has so far not made attacks on the Houthis, allowing its allies instead to take the lead as it focuses its efforts on the war in Gaza and ongoing fighting with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.

Israel's emergency response service, said at least 10 people were being treated for injuries, while a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead after the attack.

