Union Budget 2024: Parliament Monsoon Session Begins July 22, Economic Survey To Be Tabled| What To Expect

The monsoon session of the Parliament will be held from July 22 to August 12 with the Union Budget scheduled for July 23.

Economic Survey To Kick Off Parliament Monsoon Session On July 22 | Photo: PTI
With the Parliament Monsoon Session set to begin on July 22, the Economic Survey 2024 will be tabled before both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. As per the announcement made by Union Minister Of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, the Economic Survey will kick off the budget session.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament, also referred to as the budget session, will be held from July 22 to August 12 with the union budget scheduled for July 23.

The survey will be tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, a day before the Union Budget will be tabled.

“The Economic Survey of India will be laid on the table of the Houses of Parliament on Monday, the 22nd of July, 2024,"reads the official notice issued by the Parliamentary Affairs minister. Rijiju's statement further added that along with the Union Budget, the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024 will also be presented on July 23.

What Is The Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is a document prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. The survey offers insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of the previous financial year.

The survey tabled on Monday will reflect the insights of the financial year of 2023-24. The survey will also offer a look at the expectations for the economy in the current financial year.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 - What To Expect

The Parliament Monsoon session will begin from July 22 onwards and conclude in the second week of August. As per the official announcement from the new Modi government, the budget session will conclude on August 12.

Here's what one can expect from the upcoming parliament session -

  • During the Budget Session, Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling her historic seventh budget, surpassing Moraji Desai's record of six union budgets.

  • The Union Budget 2024-25 will be tabled on July 23. This comes after an interim budget was presented on February 1, 2024, by the Modi 2.0 Government. The complete budget comes after Narendra Modi won his third term during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

  • Along with the Union Budget 2024. the budget for the Jammu and Kashmir will also be tabled before both the houses of Parliament.

  • The Central government will be tabling a total of six bills during the Budget session of the Parliament.

  • The government is expected to table the Finance Bill 2024, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Boilers Bill, the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill.

  • The budget for the financial year of 2024-25 is expected to indicate the new NDA government's macroeconomic and development strategy.

