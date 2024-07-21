Internet, SMS Suspended For 24 Hours In Haryana's Nuh. Here's Why

The Haryana government on Sunday ordered a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which was hit by violence last year.
Anurag Rastogi, the additional chief secretary for home affairs for Haryana, issued an order suspending internet service in the district from 6 p.m. on Sunday to 6 p.m. on Monday.
“I, Home Secretary, Haryana, do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana state. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order,” Anurag Rastogi, Home Secretary, wrote in an order issued on Sunday.
“It has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID, Haryana, and Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, vide their requests on July 20 and today, that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district Nuh,” the order read.
“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities,” the home secretary’s order read.
Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, injured on July 31 last year as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.
The same night, a mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam.
At least five people were killed and scores injured in the immediate aftermath of the interfaith clash.