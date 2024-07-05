National

NEET-UG Row: Scrapping Entire Exam Not Rational, Centre Tells SC; NTA Says Claims Of Mass Malpractice 'Lack Basis'

Centre has asked CBI to conduct a comprehensive probe into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities.

PTI
NEET-UG Row | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that entirely scrapping the NEET UG 2024 exam will endanger the lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the medical entrance test.

It told the apex court that the Central Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct a comprehensive probe into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities.

"In the absence of proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality, scrapping the entire exam won't be rational," the Centre said.

Amid the massive protests, demanding the cancellation of the national level medical entrance exam, the Centre said that the Union of India "committed" towards conducting all competitive tests in a fair and transparent manner.

WHAT NTA TOLD SC

The National Testing Agency, which conducted the NEET UG examination, also told the apex court that scrapping the entire exam will be "hugely counterproductive and harmful to larger public interest".

It said that the allegations of paper leak in the NEET UG 2024 do not seem to have "any bearing" on the examination's conduct.

NTA told SC that the entirety of the national level medical entrance test was carried out in a fair manner with due confidentiality and without any malpractices.

NTA's affidavit came in response to one of the petitions in the top court. The testing agency said that the claim of "mass malpractice" during the conduct of NEET UG 2024 is "completely unfounded, misleading and lacks any basis".

"It is submitted that the present case is not a case wherein the entire examination process conducted across 4750 Centers in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) has suffered systematic failure, as it has not been vitiated by all pervasive factors of unfair means or paper leak etc," the agency said.

It said the alleged irregularities were confined to certain centres in two cities–Patna and Godhra.

NTA's affidative came in response to one of the petitions in the top court. "It is submitted that the present case is not a case wherein the entire examination process conducted across 4750 Centers in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) has suffered systematic failure, as it has not been vitiated by all pervasive factors of unfair means or paper leak etc," the agency said.

The agency noted that it adopted the best possible measures to ensure that the integrity and sanctity of the examination was not impacted or breached in any manner.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will be hearing a batch of pleas related to the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG exam on July 8. These pleas seek a direction for re-NEET.

The batch of 26 petitions would be heard before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 across 4,750 centres. Around 24 lakh medical aspirants had appeared for the entrance test, the results for which were announced on June 4.

Hearing the slew of petitions earlier, the top court had sought answers from the Centre and the NTA over the alleged discrepancies in the NEET UG exam. It had said that even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

On June 13, the Centre and NTA had told the apex court that they had cancelled the grace marks that were awarded to 1,563 candidates. These students were given the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded for the loss of time.

This is the fresh arrest in the NEET UG paper leak case. - Representative/File Image
NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes Another Arrest, 'Kingpin' Aman Singh Nabbed From Jharkhand

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

CBI ARRESTS IN PAPER LEAK ROW

Meanwhile in the NEET UG paper leak case, the CBI arrested "kingpin" Aman Singh from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Wednesday, which came after an intelligence about a Jharkhand-based module's alleged involvement in the case.

Previously, the federal probe agency had arrested the principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh's Oasis School for their alleged involvement in the medical test's question paper leak.

Befoer this, two persons were arrested from Bihar in relation to the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG exam.

So far, the CBI has registered six FIRs in the case, including one of its own, three in Rajasthan and one each in Bihar and Gujarat.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, CM Sarma Reviews Damages; 77 Wild Animals Dead | Latest Updates
  2. Exclusive Interview: Hem Mishra on Life, Activism, and Prison
  3. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany And Spain Goalless At Half-Time In UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final; Wimbledon Action Continues