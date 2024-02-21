India, China Hold 21st Commander Level Meet Along LAC In Ladakh

India and China held 21st round of Commander Level meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh’s Leh.
The reports said the meeting between India and China took place on Monday (February 19). Both the sides had threadbare discussions on advancing from previous rounds, aiming for complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.
The steps are seen as crucial for restoring peace in the India-China border regions.
It is said both the sides agreed to sustain communication through relevant military and diplomatic channels.
The reports added both the sides pledged to uphold peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas during this interim period.
In October 2024, the 20th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was convened at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side.
In the previous round of military talks, the Indian side strongly pressed for the resolution of lingering issues at the twin friction points of Depsang and Demchok.
Since the initiation of the Corps Commander-level talks in 2020, both parties have successfully facilitated disengagement from five friction points — Galwan, the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, and Patrolling Points (PP) 15 and 17A in the Gogra-Hot Springs area.
India has consistently underscored that normalising bilateral relations with China hinges on resolving the standoff.