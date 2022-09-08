India, China Disengage Its Soldiers From Key Standoff Point In Ladakh Along LAC

India and China on Thursday withdrew its troops from key standoff point in Ladakh along LAC, the NDTV report said.

According to the report, the soldiers of the both the countries have started withdrawing from Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh after reaching a consensus in the 16th round of military talks.

"On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the report quoted the joint statement.

The 16th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China were held on July 17.

Both the countries have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over transgressions by the Chinese army in multiple areas.

The situation between India and China worsened after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley in June 2020.