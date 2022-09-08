Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India, China Disengage Its Soldiers From Key Standoff Point In Ladakh Along LAC

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over transgressions by the Chinese army in multiple areas.

Ladakh Standoff: India, China Hold Ninth Round Of Military Talks
India, China disengage their armies at key standoff point.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:13 pm

India and China on Thursday withdrew its troops from key standoff point in Ladakh along LAC, the NDTV report said.

According to the report, the soldiers of the both the countries have started withdrawing from Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh after reaching a consensus in the 16th round of military talks.

"On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the report quoted the joint statement.

The 16th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China were held on July 17.

Both the countries have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over transgressions by the Chinese army in multiple areas. 

The situation between India and China worsened after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

Tags

National India China Ladakh Standoff LAC Army PLA Gogra-Hot Springs India China Corps Commander Level Meeting Troop Disengagement
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  