Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
India An Immortal Nation: RSS Chief

Bhagwat was speaking at a religious discourse event at a temple here in Maharashtra. Citing Swami Vivekananda, Bhagwat said every nation has a specific purpose.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said India is an "amar" (immortal) nation with a unique morality File Photo

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 11:00 pm

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said India is an "amar" (immortal) nation with a unique morality that brings peace and unites every country in the world. 

"A nation is born to fulfil that purpose. The nation emerges and prospers to fulfil that specific purpose. It then becomes history and withers away like Roman Empire. But, our nation's purpose is such that it is amar. We have the essence of 'Dharmatatva' (morality) which balances the life of everyone in the world, brings peace and unites everyone," he said.

The Sangh chief said India has the unique "dharmatatva" which keeps people, groups, and also nature in a proper form with human development without harming the environment. He said this sense of morality sees that people become good and that they do not give birth to Ravan and Hitler.

(With PTI inputs)

