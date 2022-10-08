Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Adds 2,797 Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Drop Below 30K After 122 Days

India on Saturday logged 2,797 fresh Covid-19 infections that pushed its tally to 4,46,09,257, while the number of active cases dropped below 30,000 after 122 days, according to Union health ministry data.

covid-19 cases
covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:40 pm

India on Saturday logged 2,797 fresh Covid-19 infections that pushed its tally to 4,46,09,257, while the number of active cases dropped below 30,000 after 122 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,778 with 24 fatalities including 12 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

There are 29,251 active Covid-19 cases in India which comprise 0.07 percent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has increased to 98.75 percent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,111 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.05 percent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.30 percent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,51,228, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent, it said.

So far, 218.93 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Related stories

Pune ZP plans to build memorial for staffers who died fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Maharashtra: More Than Rs 20 cr Disbursed To Kin Of 4,713 Covid-19 Victims In Raigad

Gujarat Sees 87 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 706 As 74 Recover

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 last year, three crores on June 23, and four crores on January 25 this year.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Active Cases Drop Below 30K India Adds 2797 Coronavirus Infections
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?