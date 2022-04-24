India A 'Geocultural' Nation, Culture Is Binding Thread Across Regions, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said culture was the common thread binding the citizens of the country across different regions and once India is started to be seen as a "geocultural" country, all the problems will be solved automatically.

In his address at the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo in this union territory, Shah heaped praises on the latter for his contributions to the nation and said to understand India, one has to read or listen to him.

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari to Dwaraka to Bengal, there is one culture that binds--Constitution is important...country should run on this. But if there is a bonding, it is the culture. The culture is its soul. This will be understood as soon as you read Sri Aurobindo," he said.

Shah further said most countries came into existence due to a coalition or alliance and were therefore geopolitical in nature.

"There is one country in the world that is geocultural that is based on culture which has no boundaries and that is our India...and if one starts to look at India as a geocultural country, then all the problems will be automatcially solved," he claimed.

There is no concept of border in our culture and in the Vedas, Upanishads and literature there is no mention of a country. "We work for the welfare of all, the world," he said.

Paying rich tributes to Sri Aurobindo, Shah also recalled his role in the country's freedom struggle, including his incarceration in the Alipore bomb case and hailed his vision for the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to celebrate the 75th year of independence as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" was driven by the consideration to honour even the unknown freedom fighters and take all those involved in the freedom struggle to the younger masses and reinvigorate a sense patriotism among them.

It is also an effort to inspiring people to strive towards making India a top country in all aspects between the 75th and 100th years of independence, Shah added.

"We may have been born after independence and may not be part of the army and while we could not sacrifice ourself for the country, none can stop us from living for the country. Today during 75th year of independence and 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo we all should resolve towards achieving this," he said.

Shah also recalled Aurobindo's close association with his native state Gujarat. Shah further hailed the role of Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the freedom movement thru the Ganesh Chathurthi festival. The minister earlier visited the Aurobindo Ashram and paid homage at the memorials of Aurobindo and his spiritual collaborator, The Mother.

"Sri Aurobindo was a great intellectual and spiritual giant. He made lasting contributions to India's freedom struggle. Sri Aurobindo’s works and thoughts remain relevant for all and he continues to be our guiding light," he said in a tweet.

Shah also visited the Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum here and the hailed national poet and freedom fighter as the "epitome" of patriotism.

"Subramania Bharathi is the epitome of patriotism, unity & social reforms.

His patriotic songs motivated countless people to join the Indian freedom movement. His ideas continue to motivate us all," Shah said in a tweet.

He paid floral tributes at a portrait of Bharathi at the memorial.