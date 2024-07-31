National

Income Tax Return Filing Last Date Extended? Here's What The Government Said

Contrary to reports and other such speculations, the last date to file your ITR documents remains Wednesday - July 31.

income tax return itr filing last date
Income Tax Return Filing Last Date Extended? Here's What The Government Said | Photo: File Pic
info_icon

The Income Tax Department has NOT extended the last date to file your income tax returns. Contrary to reports and other such speculations, the last date to file your ITR documents remains Wednesday - July 31.

The Income Tax Department under the Government of India has confirmed that there will be no extension for the deadline for ITR filing.

The finance minister announced an increase in the standard deduction available to personal taxpayers from FY 2024-25 - File presentative image
Income Tax Slabs In New Regime Revised In Budget, Savings Up To Rs 17,500; Standard Deduction Limit Also Increased

BY Deepak Nagpal

The government body also warns of fake news on social media and stated that no announcement of an extension has been made by the respective offices.

All Indian taxpayers must adhere to the deadline of July 31 and file their returns on time. Missing Wednesday's deadline could result in a series of fines and penalties such as -

  • Loss of benefits under the old tax regime.

  • Automatic shift to the new tax regime.

  • Late filing fee of ₹ 5,000 (Rs 1,000 for income below ₹ 5 lakh)

  • Interest on outstanding tax at one per cent per month

  • No carry forward of losses to offset against future income

ITR Filing Last Date - Documents Needed

  • Bank TDS certificates

  • Bank account statements

  • Aadhaar and PAN. (Both these documents must be linked to one another)

  • Form-26AS

  • Annual Information Statement (AIS)

For salaried employees, salary slips of the past financial year, Form 16 (Part A and B), Rent receipts and other relevant documents must be attached when filing your income tax returns.

