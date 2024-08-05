National

In Rare Show Of BJP-TMC Bonhomie, WB Assembly Passes Resolution Against Attempts To Divide State

The BJP has been accused of fuelling demands for the division of West Bengal, however, it on Monday maintained that it is opposed to the idea of bifurcation of the state and asserted that it rather wants its development, especially of the northern parts.

Bengal Assembly on Monday unanimously passed resolution against efforts to divide state Photo: File image
The West Bengal Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution opposing any attempt to divide the state. The move came as a rare show of bonhomie between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which otherwise are mostly at loggerheads over multiple issues.

The ruling TMC moved the resolution under Rule 185 amid demands from various quarters for carving out a separate Union territory comprising northern West Bengal. The West Bengal Assembly had passed a similar resolution through voice vote in February last year against attempts to divide the state.

The BJP has been accused of fuelling demands for the division of West Bengal, however, it on Monday maintained that it is opposed to the idea of bifurcation of the state and asserted that it rather wants its development, especially of the northern parts.

"We believe in cooperative federalism. We are opposed to any attempt to divide the state," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while speaking on the motion.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who also voiced the same stance, said, "We are against any attempt to divide West Bengal." Adhikari proposed the inclusion of a line in the motion, saying, "We want overall development of united West Bengal."

The proposal was accepted by CM Mamata Banerjee, paving the way for unanimous passage of the resolution.

