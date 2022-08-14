Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

IMD Predicts Light Rains At Red Fort On Independence-Day Morning

In a special forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Red Fort area could experience a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the morning hours between 6 AM and 12 noon.

Rain in Delhi
Rain in Delhi Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 8:34 pm

The weather office has forecast light rain and strong winds on Monday morning in the area surrounding the Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag to mark the 76th Independence Day.

In a special forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Red Fort area could experience a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the morning hours between 6 AM and 12 noon.

Related stories

Light Rains In Some Parts Of City

Light Rains Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan

Light Rains In Delhi, Min Temp Settles At 11.5 Deg C

"Strong wind occasionally speed reaching 20-30 km per hour likely to prevail during forenoon," the weather forecast said.

The minimum temperature on Monday morning was expected to be in the range of 25-27 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that the mercury could touch 36 degrees Celsius during the day.

The weather office has also forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain over the Red Fort area from Sunday midnight till 6 AM.

The weather office started issuing three-hourly nowcast for the region from Sunday afternoon.

Parts of the national capital received light rains on Sunday with Palam reporting 10.8 mm rainfall between 8:30 AM and 6:30 PM followed by Lodhi Road and Ridge (6.4 mm each), Pusa (4.5 mm) and Ayanagar (3.1 mm), the weather office said.

The maximum temperature reported in the national capital on Sunday was 34 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius in the morning. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National The Weather Office Light Rain And Strong Winds Red Fort Prime Minister Narendra Modi National Flag India Meteorological Department (IMD) Minimum Temperature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies