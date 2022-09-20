Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
IAS Officer Shah Faesal Moves SC To Withdraw Name From Plea Against Revocation Of Article 370

Faesal, who had floated his political party, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), filed the petition in the top court in 2019, and it was registered on August 26, 2019.

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 10:48 pm

IAS officer Shah Faesal has moved the Supreme Court seeking withdrawal of his name from the list of petitioners who challenged the Presidential Order to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Faesal, who had floated his political party, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), filed the petition in the top court in 2019, and it was registered on August 26, 2019.

In April, the government accepted Faesal's application for withdrawing his resignation and reinstated him to the Indian Administrative Service. Faesal filed the application in April this year seeking deletion of his name from the list of seven petitioners who challenged the scrapping of Article 370.

Among other petitioners are Javid Ahmad Bhat, Shehla Rashid Shora, Ilyas Laway, Saif Ali Khan and Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Hussain Padder. On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

-With PTI Input

National IAS Officer Supreme Court Article 370 Constitution Of India Justice Judicary New Delhi
