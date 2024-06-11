National

Hyderabad Youth Dies After Drowning At Hebbe Waterfalls In Karnataka

Shravan, a native of Hyderabad, had come to Chikkamagaluru with his friend to visit scenic places.

Youth dies after drowning at Hebbe Waterfalls
info_icon

A 25-year-old youth died after drowning at Hebbe waterfalls in Kemmanagundi in the district, police said on Tuesday.

Shravan, a native of Hyderabad, had come to Chikkamagaluru with his friend to visit scenic places. They reached Chikkamagaluru by bus and took a bike on rent. After visiting a few places, they reached Hebbe Falls on Monday.

"Due to the monsoon, the waterfall is at its full might. It wasn't very deep, but the rocks were very slippery. Though they did not know swimming, they decided to enter the water," a police officer told PTI.

Shravan slipped and started drowning, while his friend somehow managed to come out. People nearby rescued Shravan.

"He was still alive when he was brought out. There was a doctor among the visitors near the Hebbe waterfalls who tried to resuscitate him. He was then taken to a nearby government hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead," the officer said.

According to him, Shravan worked with an e-commerce firm as a system analyst.

