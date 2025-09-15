Hyderabad Weather Forecast Today: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Under Cloudy Skies

Hyderabad faces overcast and rainy conditions on Monday, September 15, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department continues its heavy rainfall warning for the region. The city experiences active monsoon conditions with thunderstorms and moderate rain expected throughout the day due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Current Weather Conditions
Temperature readings show a maximum of 31°C and minimum of 22°C, with current conditions at 23°C but feels-like temperature reaching 26°C due to 100% humidity. The city recorded 31.0°C maximum on September 14, which was 0.4°C below normal, while the minimum settled at 22.2°C.
Atmospheric conditions include pressure at 1010 mb, visibility reduced to 4 km due to mist and cloud cover at 75%. West-southwest winds blow at 14 kmph with gusts up to 6 m/s, while the UV index remains low at 1 due to overcast skies.
The city recorded 9mm rainfall in the past 24 hours with relative humidity at 95% (8:30 AM) and 70% (5:30 PM) on September 14. Morning mist conditions are prevalent with sunrise at 6:04 AM and sunset at 6:18 PM.
Hyderabad Rainfall Forecast and Alerts
Heavy rainfall warnings remain active for multiple Telangana districts including Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda until today. The IMD predicts thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places across all districts.
Today’s forecast shows 67% chance of precipitation with moderate rain and thunderstorms expected, while overcast conditions will persist throughout the day. AccuWeather reports 55% rain probability with humid conditions and a few thunderstorms this evening.
Regional Impact and Safety
Telangana districts including Hyderabad remain under yellow alert as the low-pressure system continues influencing regional weather patterns. Thunderstorm activity poses risks of lightning strikes, with authorities advising residents to avoid outdoor activities during peak storm hours.
Traffic disruptions are possible due to waterlogging in low-lying areas, while reduced visibility during heavy rain periods requires cautious driving. The active monsoon phase brings much-needed relief from heat but maintains challenging weather conditions for daily activities.
Residents should prepare for extended wet weather with appropriate rain gear and indoor planning as the monsoon system remains active across the region through mid-September.
Air Quality and Health Advisory
Hyderabad’s air quality shows poor levels with AQI at 101. Key pollutant measurements include PM2.5 at 35 µg/m³ and PM10 at 61 µg/m³, indicating unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. Health advisories recommend limiting outdoor activities and wearing masks during polluted conditions.
Current humidity at 100% creates uncomfortable conditions with mist reducing visibility. The atmospheric pressure remains stable, though gusty winds accompanying thunderstorms may cause temporary disruptions.