Mumbai Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Continue, Orange Alert Issued

Heavy overnight rainfall with Colaba recording 88.2mm and Bandra 82mm in 24 hours
Orange alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad through September 16
Waterlogging reported in South-Central Mumbai areas causing traffic disruptions
Thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph expected throughout the day
Mumbai woke up to intense rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday, September 15, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded weather alerts across the region. The city experienced continuous heavy showers from late Sunday night through early Monday morning, triggering widespread water logging and traffic disruptions.
Overnight Rainfall and Current Conditions
Significant precipitation between 8:30 AM Sunday and 5:30 AM Monday affected multiple areas across Mumbai. Colaba recorded the highest rainfall at 88.2mm, followed by Bandra with 82mm, Byculla at 73mm, and Tata Power with 70.5mm. Other areas including Juhu (45mm), Santacruz (36.6mm), and Mahalaxmi (36.5mm) also received substantial rainfall.
Peak rainfall intensity occurred between 2:00 AM and 5:30 AM, with South-Central Mumbai receiving the heaviest downpour. Weather observers reported “very heavy rains since last 3 hours” across these areas, with continuous precipitation expected for several more hours.
Maharashtra Weather Alerts and Warnings
The IMD has escalated alerts across Maharashtra, issuing an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri effective until Tuesday morning. A red nowcast warning was issued at 8:30 AM for the next three hours, predicting “intense to very intense spells of rain and thunderstorms” with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph with gusts up to 60 kmph.
Impact and Traffic Disruptions
Waterlogging has been reported across multiple areas, particularly in South and Central Mumbai regions. King’s Circle area experiences severe traffic slowdowns, while the Andheri subway remains closed for vehicular movement. Khar Subway has accumulated half-foot water, and Panbai School North Bound Slip Road shows one-foot water depth.
Local train services continue with minor delays, while traffic congestion affects major routes including the Western Express Highway, Eastern Freeway, and Sion-Panvel Expressway. Emergency services remain on standby as the active monsoon phase continues, with authorities recommending residents avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours and carry appropriate rain gear.