Mumbai Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Continue, Orange Alert Issued

Maharashtra Weather Alerts and Warnings

The IMD has escalated alerts across Maharashtra, issuing an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri effective until Tuesday morning. A red nowcast warning was issued at 8:30 AM for the next three hours, predicting “intense to very intense spells of rain and thunderstorms” with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph with gusts up to 60 kmph.