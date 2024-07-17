Hyderabad: Physiotherapist Kills Family For His ‘Illicit Relationship’ With Colleague

The police has found husband behind the murder of his wife and two minor daughters in Hyderabad for his “illicit relationship”. Initially, the husband said to be a physiotherapist had passed off the murders as a car accident.
Reports said the police has arrested Boda Praveen after 45 days after the incident that took place in Khammam district. The incident had taken place on May 28 when reportedly the family was travelling from Hyderabad to their native village in Khammam district.
It is said the husband (Praveen) initially reported that their car crashed into a roadside tree, resulting in the deaths of his wife, Boda Kumari, 26, and their daughters, aged 2 and 3.
However, a probe at the accident scene aroused suspicion among the investigators. Later, it was found that Praveen had orchestrated the entire scene to conceal the murders.
Reportedly, Praveen, a 32-year-old man, was in an extramarital affair with a colleague at the hospital where he worked.
“When his wife found out about the affair, the couple had a heated argument. Praveen viewed his family as obstacles to his illicit relationship and decided to eliminate them,” India Today reported.
As per reports, Praveen injected a fatal drug to his wife under the pretext of treating her health issues.
“After Kumari passed away, he then strangled his daughters to death. Praveen then proceeded to stage the accident by crashing the car into a tree, hoping to mask the murders as an unfortunate accident. The meticulous investigation by the police revealed the true nature of the crime, leading to Praveen's arrest on Sunday,” the above report mentioned.