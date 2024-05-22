National

Delhi: Home Ministry Gets Bomb Threat, North Block On High Alert; Search Ops Launched

The North Block of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wedesday received a bomb threat email received.

Screen grab from video posted on X/ANI
MHA received bomb threat mail on Wednesday | Photo: Screen grab from video posted on X/ANI
info_icon

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wedesday received a bomb threat email. Following this, the North Block of Delhi has been put on high alert. As per reports, the security officers have already launched search operation.

Delhi Police in action.(Representational image) - PTI
Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway

BY Outlook Web Desk

What did the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) say?

According to Delhi Fire Service, two fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

The DFS official said a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams along with police and fire department personnel are conducting searches. The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email, a police officer said.

Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found, the officer said.

Bomb Scare in Schools - Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Panic Gripped Delhi, Noida Schools After Bomb Threat | In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Recent bomb threats at Delhi schools

At the beginning of this month, over 200 schools across Delhi and NCR received bomb threats over mail which sent authorities into alert mode while the parents panicked for their wards. Taing caognisance of the situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stepped in and issued a statement that the threats were most likely hoax.

Teams of police, bomb squad, fire service and other agencies rushed to conduct checks, parents left home or offices to pick up their children as the count of schools that received threats grew rapidly. Some schools that did not receive threats also asked parents to pick their ward as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Police said it seems mail has been sent to many places and it seems to be on the same pattern - PTI & Outlook
Bomb Threat At 100 Delhi Schools: Panic Erupts, Security Upped, 'Email Traced', MHA Reacts | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

The MHA, Delhi Police later said nothing was found after thorough checking, adding that an investigation was underway. Delhi Police Crime Branch Special CP Ravinder Yadav said apart from schools, these emails were received by some hospitals also.

