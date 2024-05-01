National

DPS Dwarka, Noida And More Delhi-NCR Schools Get Bomb Threat; Probe On

Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Mother Mary's School in East Delhi Mayur Vihar, Sanskriti School, DPS Noida and several other schools are said to have received bomb threats via email.

X/ANI
Delhi Police said it seems mail has been sent to many places and it seems to be on the same pattern Photo: X/ANI
Several schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that the premises were evacuated after local cops was informed

The schools were being evacuated and a thorough checking was being done, Delhi Police said

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.


"During the initial investigation, it seems that since yesterday till now the mail has been sent to many places and it seems to be on the same pattern," Delhi Police said.

"Date line is not mentioned and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. At present an investigation is being done," Delhi Police added.

Delhi Public School Noida also received a threat mail. School principal's office said "Delhi Public School, Noida has received an email that threatens the safety and security of the students. As a precautionary measure, we are sending the students back home immediately."

