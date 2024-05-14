Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway

Besides, on May 1, bomb threats were sent to more than 150 schools in Delhi-NCR, which later also turned out to be a hoax. Delhi Public School's (DPS) Dwarka and Vasant Kunj units, Mother Mary's School in East Mayur Vihar, Sanskriti School, Amity School in Pushp Vihar, DPS and Apeejay School in Noida and DAV School in South West Delhi were among the schools that received the threat.