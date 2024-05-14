Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway

A bomb threat email was received at several hospitals in Delhi on Tuesday. The threat was reportedly received at the hospitals including Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital and others.
Meanwhile, the reports said the search operation is underway.
The Delhi Police have meanwhile launched a probe to trace the origin of the threat mail. Reports said the police teams have also been send to the four hospitals in Delhi.
Earlier, in a similar instance on Sunday at least 10 hospitals in the national capital and the Indira Gandhi International Airport had received bomb threats via emails. Delhi Police had dismissed the threat as a hoax.
Besides, on May 1, bomb threats were sent to more than 150 schools in Delhi-NCR, which later also turned out to be a hoax. Delhi Public School's (DPS) Dwarka and Vasant Kunj units, Mother Mary's School in East Mayur Vihar, Sanskriti School, Amity School in Pushp Vihar, DPS and Apeejay School in Noida and DAV School in South West Delhi were among the schools that received the threat.
The threats were sent to the schools using a Russian email service.