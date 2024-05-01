Panic Gripped Delhi, Noida Schools After Bomb Threat | In Pics

Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary’s School at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi. Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after six of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.
Students come out of the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida.
Students come out of the DPS School, Siddharth Vihar after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, in Ghaziabad, in Noida.
Security personnel with a sniffer inspects inside the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida
Police and Fire Services personnel arrive at the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida.
A police personnel exits the Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar after multiple schools received bomb threats via e-mail, in New Delhi.
Media personnel outside Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar, after multiple schools received a bomb threat, in New Delhi.
Security personnel inspect a class room at the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida.