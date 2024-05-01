National

Panic Gripped Delhi, Noida Schools After Bomb Threat | In Pics

Panic gripped schools in the national capital, Delhi and adjoining Noida after six of them received bomb threats on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Bomb Scare in Schools Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary’s School at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi. Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after six of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Bomb Scare in Schools
Bomb Scare in Schools Photo: PTI

Students come out of the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida.

Bomb Scare in Schools
Bomb Scare in Schools Photo: PTI

Students come out of the DPS School, Siddharth Vihar after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, in Ghaziabad, in Noida.

Bomb Scare in Schools
Bomb Scare in Schools Photo: PTI

Security personnel with a sniffer inspects inside the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida

Bomb Scare in Schools
Bomb Scare in Schools Photo: PTI

Police and Fire Services personnel arrive at the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida.

Bomb Scare in Schools
Bomb Scare in Schools Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

A police personnel exits the Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar after multiple schools received bomb threats via e-mail, in New Delhi.

Bomb Scare in Schools
Bomb Scare in Schools Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Media personnel outside Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar, after multiple schools received a bomb threat, in New Delhi.

Bomb scare at DPS Noida
Bomb scare at DPS Noida | Photo: PTI

Security personnel inspect a class room at the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida.

