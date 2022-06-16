Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Home Ministry Approves Over Rs 1,000 Crore Grant For Rajasthan, Nagaland

Home Minister Amit Shah has granted a 1000 crore grant under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Rajasthan and Nagaland for places that have been affected by drought.

Home Ministry Approves Over Rs 1,000 Crore Grant For Rajasthan, Nagaland
AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 11:06 pm

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A high-level committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday approved an additional central assistance of over Rs 1,000 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Rajasthan and Nagaland, which were affected by drought during 2021-22.


The HLC approved an additional central assistance of Rs 1,043.23 crore -- Rs 1,003.95 crore to Rajasthan and Rs 39.28 crore to Nagaland -- according to a statement issued by the Union home ministry.


This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the statement said.


During the financial year 2021-22, the Centre released Rs 17,747.2 crore to 28 states in their SDRF and Rs 7,342.3 crore to 11 states from the NDRF, it added.

Tags

National Rajasthan Nagaland Home Minister Amit Shah NDRF Drought Committee Additional Assistance
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

With Cracks In MeToo Movement And Silencing Of Women, How Do We Fight The Might Of Patriarchy?

With Cracks In MeToo Movement And Silencing Of Women, How Do We Fight The Might Of Patriarchy?