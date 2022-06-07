Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist From J&K On Run Arrested In Karnataka’s Bengaluru

According to police, the accused Talib Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces, and was hiding in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

Terrorist arrested in Karnataka's Bengaluru.(File photo-Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 4:33 pm

A suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been arrested here following a joint operation by the Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir police.

The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces, and was hiding in Bengaluru.

Hussain had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Srirampura here and used to deliver sermons during Friday prayers.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today confirmed Hussain's arrest from the city.

Asked if the terrorist was arrested, Bommai told reporters, "Yes."

"Generally police keep an eye on people like them. We will provide whatever assistance is required to the Jammu and Kashmir police. In the past too, such arrests had taken place in Sirsi and Bhatkal."

"The Jammu and Kashmir police have taken this very seriously,” he explained. 

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the state police has begun a probe following Hussain's arrest.

“The state police are coordinating with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts and intensified investigation to identify those individuals and organisations, which harboured him,” he said.

Stringent action will be taken and cases will be registered against those local individuals who gave the suspected terrorist refuge, provided mobile phone and helped procure documents.

He also said a police team left for Jammu and Kashmir today.

(With PTI inputs)
 

