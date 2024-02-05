'Historic Moment': In Show Of 'Unity', 24 Religious Leaders Meet PM Modi In Parliament

In the aim of sending out the message of interfaith unity in India, a delegation of 24 religious leaders who come under the umbrella of Indian Minorities Foundation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
The delegation included Sikh, Jain, Christian and Parsi communities.
Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief imam of the All India Imam Organisation, and Bhikkhu Sanghasena, founder president of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre were also present in the delegation.
Advertisement
PM Modi shared a post on X regarding his unique meeting, he said, "Delighted to meet a delegation of religious leaders in Parliament today. I thank them for their kind words on the development trajectory of our nation."
Advertisement
Goswami Sushil of Bharatiya Sarv Dharma Sansad reportedly was also part of the delegation and their members praised Modi for his leadership after the meeting.
Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi reportedly said, "We wanted to give the message that humanity is the biggest religion. We live in India and we are Indians. We have to make the country stronger. We also have given the message that we all are united."
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Sanghasena called it a 'historic moment' to have visited the new Parliament building and have an interaction with Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
He said, "We all have to work together for the prosperity of the country."
Advertisement
Satnam Singh Sandhu reportedly played a role in organising the meeting, said they wanted to give the message to the outside world that India is united as a nation, with the government working with the mottos of "nation first" and "sabka saath, sabka vikas".
He has recently been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.