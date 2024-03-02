Himachal: Some Rebel MLAs Want To Come Back, Says CM Sukhu; Also Terms Them 'Black Serpents'| What's Happening

In what appeared to be a conciliatory gesture amid the ongoing political drama in Himachal Pradesh following the Rajya Sabha polls result, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said he asked minister Vikramaditya Singh to speak to the party high-command about meeting the rebels who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls.

“Vikramaditya spoke to me yesterday and then today morning. He said that he is meeting the rebel MLAs, who want to return to the (Congress) fold. I told him to speak to the party high command. They are sitting at Hotel Lalit in Panchkula in Haryana boundary, we will see when they are back to Himachal boundary," Sukhu was quoted as telling news agency PTI.