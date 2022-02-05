Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Hijab Row: Karnataka Govt Orders Ban On Clothes That Disturb Public Order

Hijab Row: The Karnataka government in an order said, ‘Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice’.

Hijab row in Karnataka. PTI

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 7:47 pm

Seeking to end the hijab (head scarf) controversy in Karnataka that has begun taking political colour, the State government on Saturday ordered banning wearing clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order.

"Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice," the government order said.

It said the students have to wear the dress chosen by the College Development Committee or the appellate committee of the administrative board of the pre-university colleges, which come under the pre-university education department.

"In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order said.

Initially, the controversy was restricted to Udupi and Chikkamagaluru in the beginning of January as the girls started wearing hijab to class. In protest, the boys wore saffron scarves.

Gradually, the issue spread to other parts of the State and snowballed into a major controversy with political parties taking mileage out of it.

While the Congress leaders backed hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of educational institutions.
 

