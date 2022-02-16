Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hijab: 28 Students Sent Back From Two Colleges In Mangaluru

Classes went on smoothly in all the colleges, which reopened today after a week-long holiday declared by the government following trouble in some campuses over the hijab issue.

Hijab: 28 Students Sent Back From Two Colleges In Mangaluru
Hijab: 28 Students Sent Back From Two Colleges In Mangaluru

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 7:19 pm

As many as 28 students in two colleges in the city were sent back home on Wednesday for wearing hijab to classes. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters that in four other colleges, students who came to classes wearing hijabs were allowed inside classrooms after removing their scarves.
       

Classes went on smoothly in all the colleges, which reopened today after a week-long holiday declared by the government following trouble in some campuses over the hijab issue.
       

The commissioner said the hijab issue came up in six colleges on the day. The authorities at Pompei PU college sent back 26 hijab-clad students after telling them about the High Court order, while at the Dayanand Pai degree college, two students who wore hijab were sent home. 
       

Related stories

Uniphore Raises $400 Million At $2.5 Billion Valuation In Series E Funding

NIA Searches Multiple Locations In J&K In Connection With Terrorism-Related Cases

CM Mamata Banerjee Promises 'Never-Seen-Before' Development In North Bengal

In four other colleges, hijab-clad students were allowed inside classes after removing their headscarves, Shashi Kumar said, adding there was no case of any student wearing saffron shawls on campuses. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Hijab Wearing Students Hijab Controversy Hijab Row Mangaluru Hijab Educational Institutions Mangaluru
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries

President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries

The Veil of Resistance

Arvind Kejriwal's Shift From Hanuman Chalisa To BR Ambedkar Show

Covid Death Toll Climbs To 227 In Ladakh, 59 Fresh Cases Reported

Firhad Hakim Instructs TMC Rebels To Withdraw From Civic Poll Fray Immediately

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti