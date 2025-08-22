High-Tension Wire Accident Injures 11 During Idol Immersion In UP

District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi said, "A total of 11 people, including eight children, sustained injuries in the accident. All of them were admitted to the local Charda Community Health Centre. One child with serious burns has been referred to Bahraich Medical College for advanced treatment. The condition of all injured is stable." Tripathi further said that doctors and health staff at the medical college and health centre have been directed to ensure there is no lapse in treatment.