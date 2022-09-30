Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Heavy Downpour In Parts Of Telangana, Moderate Rains Forecast For Next 4 Days

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts later in the day, the IMD said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 7:31 pm

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Mahabubnagar, Jangaon, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana on Friday, a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over the state in the next four days, it further said.

The cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast persists and now extends up to 4.5 kilometres above mean sea level. Peddavangara in  Mahabubabad district received the highest rainfall in the state at 118 mm. 

(With PTI Inputs)

